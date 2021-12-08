CII-Andhra Pradesh to award industries for safety performance

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has announced its maiden edition of Industrial Safety Excellence Awards-2021. The objective of this initiative is to recognise good safety performance on by industrial establishments and to stimulate and maintain the interest of both the management and the workers in accident prevention and safety promotion programmes in Andhra Pradesh. The award is to recognise excellence in workplace safety systems among industries.

In the first edition, CII-Andhra Pradesh has proposed various categories such as Sectoral Best Performer Award, Industrial Safety Leadership Award, Industrial Safety Innovation Award, Industrial Best Practices Award, Safe Employees, Safe Communities Award, Road Safety Award and Women in Safety Award.

Companies can apply if they are operating in Andhra Pradesh, have a large, medium, small, micro-sized enterprise or independent unit/division from manufacturing, service, construction and infrastructure sector.

Entrees from manufacturing and services should be operating in AP for two or more years while those from construction and Infrastructure industries, construction work should be in progress in the State for 6 months and above.

For registration and any other queries, people can send an e-mail at bethi.jyostna@cii.in or khushboo.sharma@cii.in. They can also call on 9908272361 or 8005689682.