Farmers’ body calls for political will to complete Guntur Channel extension

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a warpath to get Krishna water ever since Independence, farmers of the Nallamada region in Guntur-Prakasam now have their fingers crossed with the Guntur Channel extension reaching a critical phase — land acquisition.

“The 30-km extension of Guntur Channel, once realised, will create 50,000 acres of more ayacut under it. We hope that the government completes the process on a fast-track so that thousands of farmers of this region can have a sustainable livelihood,” Dr Kolla Rajamohan, Nallamada Rythu Sangham convener told TNIE.

Out of the estimated project cost of Rs 287 crore, Rs 100 crore (approximately) is required for R&R and land acquisition, which has to be done as per the Land Acquisition Act 2013. “It should not be a problem as the State government has acquired lands for its housing for poor scheme,” Rajamohan added.

The farmers in Prathipadu, Pedanandipadu, Kakumanu and Vatticherukuru mandals in Guntur and Parchur in Prakasam have been agitating demanding the extension of the Guntur Channel by another 30 km. In fact, Pedanandipadu High Level Channel (former name of Guntur Channel), planned in 1936, has remained on paper for the last 80 years.

The existing Guntur Channel, which is 47-km long from Prakasam Barrage on the Krishna river to Yamanuru in Prathipadu mandal of Guntur, provides water for agricultural and domestic purposes to the Tadepalli municipality, Mangalagiri municipality and Guntur Municipal Corporation, and also irrigates 34 villages in the region. With a drawing capacity of more than 400 cusecs, the channel is a lifeline to around 27,000 acres.

The Guntur Channel has 4 TMC of assured water from Krishna river, hence there are no issues regarding water allocation.

“Following our protracted struggle for the extension of the Guntur Channel, the former Chandrababu Naidu government conducted surveys and finalised tenders. However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, reverse tendering process was taken up and after some delay the tender was finalised. Resurvey was done and about 15 days ago after all clearances, MROs were asked to conduct physical verification.

Now, the final stage — land acquisition—has to be done. Once that is completed, extension of the channel would commence. All that is required now is political will to complete the project in time without further delay,” Rajamohan said and added the Chief Minister, on multiple occasions, had assured the farmers of completing the project on priority.