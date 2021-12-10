STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Kendriya Vidyalaya to be set up in Nuzvid soon: District Collector J Nivas

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said classes would be held in the temporary building for the time being and then will be shifted to a new building. 

Published: 10th December 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Collector J Nivas

Krishna district Collector J Nivas (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector J Nivas announced that a Kendriya Vidyalaya will soon be established at Nuzvid in Krishna district. The Collector along with MLA M Venkata Pratap Apparao inspected the suitable land and temporary buildings for the institute on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said classes would be held in the temporary building for the time being and then will be shifted to a new building. 

“Nuzvid is known for its educational development. At present there is a IIIT college, engineering colleges, six degree colleges, PG centre and 10 junior colleges. With the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya, it will be possible to provide higher quality education to the people of Nuzvid and other surrounding villages,” Nivas noted. 

Pratap Apparao informed that seven acres of land had been allotted for the construction of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nuzvid. He added that it will initially function from a temporary building in the Old Employees Colony. 

The MLA explained that additional classrooms and repairs are being carried out at a cost of `80 lakh for the maintenance of the classrooms. On the occasion, the MLA directed the authorities to complete the works expeditiously. Municipal Commissioner Syed Abdul Rashid and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J Nivas Kendriya Vidyalaya
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp