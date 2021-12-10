Kendriya Vidyalaya to be set up in Nuzvid soon: District Collector J Nivas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector J Nivas announced that a Kendriya Vidyalaya will soon be established at Nuzvid in Krishna district. The Collector along with MLA M Venkata Pratap Apparao inspected the suitable land and temporary buildings for the institute on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nivas said classes would be held in the temporary building for the time being and then will be shifted to a new building.

“Nuzvid is known for its educational development. At present there is a IIIT college, engineering colleges, six degree colleges, PG centre and 10 junior colleges. With the establishment of a Kendriya Vidyalaya, it will be possible to provide higher quality education to the people of Nuzvid and other surrounding villages,” Nivas noted.

Pratap Apparao informed that seven acres of land had been allotted for the construction of the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Nuzvid. He added that it will initially function from a temporary building in the Old Employees Colony.

The MLA explained that additional classrooms and repairs are being carried out at a cost of `80 lakh for the maintenance of the classrooms. On the occasion, the MLA directed the authorities to complete the works expeditiously. Municipal Commissioner Syed Abdul Rashid and other officials were also present.