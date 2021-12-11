STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Implement plan to revive sugar mills’

The BJP on Friday urged the State government to come to the rescue of the sugarcane farmers by reviving the sugarcane mills being run under the cooperative sector.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Sugarcane

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Friday urged the State government to come to the rescue of the sugarcane farmers by reviving the sugarcane mills being run under the cooperative sector.

BJP AP unit chief Somu Veerraju, in an open letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reminded him that the CM had chalked out an action plan for reviving sugarcane mills in Kadapa and Chittoor districts and at Anakapalle in November 2019. “Though two years have passed, no steps have been taken to implement the action plan,’’ Somu Veerraju said.

Veerraju further said that the sugar factories at Tandava, Etikoppaka, Govada and Tummapala in Visakhapatnam have been pushed into debts due to the policies of the government.

“The workers at these factories have not been paid their salaries for the past 32 months and the farmers were not paid for their produce,’’ the BJP chief said and questioned as to whether the government was intending to hand over the factories to private persons by deliberately pushing them into losses.

He said the BJP would take up agitations if it does not respond and take action. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Sugar mills sugarcane farmers sugarcane mills
India Matters
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor
The stolen watch (L) and the accused Wazid Hussein (R) (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)
Assam police recover late football legend Maradona's Hublot watch, domestic help alleged thief
India's captain Virat Kohli reacts to a boundary hit by New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and India. (Photo | AP)
The way Kohli was sacked is bizarre
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Which way will the Omicron variant go?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp