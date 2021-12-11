‘Implement plan to revive sugar mills’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP on Friday urged the State government to come to the rescue of the sugarcane farmers by reviving the sugarcane mills being run under the cooperative sector.

BJP AP unit chief Somu Veerraju, in an open letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, reminded him that the CM had chalked out an action plan for reviving sugarcane mills in Kadapa and Chittoor districts and at Anakapalle in November 2019. “Though two years have passed, no steps have been taken to implement the action plan,’’ Somu Veerraju said.

Veerraju further said that the sugar factories at Tandava, Etikoppaka, Govada and Tummapala in Visakhapatnam have been pushed into debts due to the policies of the government.

“The workers at these factories have not been paid their salaries for the past 32 months and the farmers were not paid for their produce,’’ the BJP chief said and questioned as to whether the government was intending to hand over the factories to private persons by deliberately pushing them into losses.

He said the BJP would take up agitations if it does not respond and take action.