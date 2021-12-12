STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
VIT-AP and Cambridge University Press organise Athena 

The two-day conference commenced on Saturday.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 08:37 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: VIT-AP University in collaboration with Cambridge University Press, as knowledge partner, is organising Athena - An Annual International Conference of VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities (VISH) in a virtual mode. The two-day conference commenced on Saturday.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Lajwanti Naidu, assistant director (strategy), AP  Tourism Authority in the presence of VIT founder and chancellor Dr G Viswanathan. 

During her address, Lajwanti Naidu observed that the need to restructure lives, careers post-Covid is a challenge for any scale of organisation. She praised VIT-AP for taking a commendable step for the future by introducing a programme in humanities BA-MA in Public Services. Teaching sociology, anthropology, geography, psychology, international relations, history, economics will make students better human beings.
VC Dr SV Kota Reddy informed that scholars and faculty members from various reputed institutions will be presenting research papers on “Reimagining the Paradigm of Humanities and Social Sciences in the Post-Covid World.” 

Several international and national guest speakers including Professor Stanley Brunn, Professor Emeritus at Department of Geography, University of Kentucky will participate.

