NREDCAP conducts quiz in Vijayawada to promote EV usage

The quiz competition was followed by a rally of electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: NREDCAP  in association with APSECM organised a quiz competition at Andhra Loyola College in Vijayawada to highlight the benefits of electric vehicles for EV users as well as the environment at large.

APSECM CEO A Chandrasekhar Reddy inaugurated the event in which a total of 150 students participated. The quiz competition was followed by a rally of electric 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

Chandrasekhar Reddy explained about the multiple benefits of electric mobility in the form of environmental, health and economical benefits like savings in fuel expenditure, reduction in emissions and protection to our lungs, eyes, skin. 

Pointing out that there are about six lakh 3-wheeler passenger autos in the State, he explained that if an auto consumes five litres diesel for every 100 kms, each litre of fuel produces 2.5 kgs of CO2. As a result, the auto emits 12.5 kgs of CO2 which sums to 4.50 tonne of CO2 per year per auto. The CEO urged the students to adopt electric vehicles by availing subsidies under FAME- II. DRDA project director J Suneetha, NREDCAP (EV) coordinator K Srinivas Rao, and others were present.

