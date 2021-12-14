64-year-old held for burgling 17 temples in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The city police on Monday arrested a notorious inter-state temple burglar and recovered silver and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh. The accused, Angoth Ramulu Naik (64), is a resident of Tukaram Gate in Secunderabad. The police informed that he has committed crimes in as many as 18 temples in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Addressing the media, city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata said the accused burgled the Kusuma Haranatha Temple under I-town police station limits on November 26 this year. Following this, a case was registered against him under Sections 457 and 380 of IPC.

Ramulu had committed a similar crime at the same temple in 2020. Based on the information received from the temple management, special teams were formed on the directions of the commissioner. Footage from the CCTV camera was collected and examined. With the help of clues obtained from the scene of crime, police managed to zero in on the accused and arrested him on Monday.

Police recovered as much as 80.26 kgs of silver and 225 grams of gold in molten state from his possession. “The accused has committed a total of 17 crimes in AP and one in Miryalaguda of Telangana. As a part of his plan, he first enters temples as a pilgrim and inquires about the staff and other security measures.

Taking advantage of his age, he would stay in the temple for at least week and conduct recce in the night. He has looted three temples in West Godavari district, 10 in Guntur district, three in Krishna district and one each in Prakasam district and Mirayalaguda,” CP Rana said.

Received valuable info on Chaddi gang: CP

When asked about the notorious Chaddi Gang, the Kanthi Rana Tata said close to 100 teams headed by senior officials were patrolling during night hours at various places. He added weapon teams have been pressed at sensitive locations. He said apartment committees and residential colonies in the city outskirts have been asked to set up CCTV cameras to avoid such incidents. “We have also received valuable information on Chaddi gang from our counterparts in Gujarat,” the CP added.