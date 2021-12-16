STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ENC chief calls on Governor, CM

Eastern Naval Command head Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta paid a courtesy visit to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. 

Published: 16th December 2021 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eastern Naval Command head Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta paid a courtesy visit to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad welcomed him. The Vice Admiral met the Governor for the first time after taking charge as the Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of ENC at Visakhapatnam.

He briefed the Governor on the measures taken to protect the coastline. He also briefed the Governor on the arrangements for the Presidential Fleet Review and the multi-national Maritime Exercise Milan. Later, he paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office. 

