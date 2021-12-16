ENC chief calls on Governor, CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Eastern Naval Command head Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta paid a courtesy visit to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday. Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodia and Joint Secretary to Governor A Shyam Prasad welcomed him. The Vice Admiral met the Governor for the first time after taking charge as the Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of ENC at Visakhapatnam.

He briefed the Governor on the measures taken to protect the coastline. He also briefed the Governor on the arrangements for the Presidential Fleet Review and the multi-national Maritime Exercise Milan. Later, he paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office.