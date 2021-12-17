Krishna district police arrest grandson and friend for killing man over property disputes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police arrested two people and seized Rs 70,000 in cash, four gold rings, a gold chain, property will and weapons used in the murder. Disclosing the details to the mediapersons on Thursday, DSP B Sreenivasulu said the deceased, J Adam (70), was identified as a native of Kothavari Street in Nuzvid.

Sub-inspector T Ramakrishna registered a murder case against a young man for allegedly killing an old man, who was asleep at his home around 1 am on December 11, and stealing 10 carats of gold money.

After registering the case, special teams in collaboration with the sub-inspectors and CCS inspector investigated the case from all possible angles and solved the murder mystery, the DSP said.

The police investigation revealed that the deceased's grandson Juvvanapudi Venkata Varaprasad along with his friend Vanukuri Prem Kumar killed the Adam over property disputes. The accused confessed the same during the investigation.

Police informed that Vara Prasad was working in a private laboratory in the town while his friend Prem Kumar was a mason. "We have recovered the stolen gold and cash from the accused within 48 hours of registering the case," the DSP said.

Meanwhile, SP Siddharth Kaushal commended the efforts of the police personnel who investigated the case while DSP Sreenivasulu has handed over the rewards to them.