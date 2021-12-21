New GGH gets renal, cancer facilities, urology ward & 12-bed dialysis unit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sub Collector G Surya Praveen Chand on Monday inaugurated outpatient (OP) ward for department of urology, urology ward, cancer OP, plastic surgery OP and 12-bed dialysis unit at the New Government General Hospital (GGH) here.

Speaking on the occasion, Praveen Chand said that a section of the public had requested the district administration to start cancer services at the new GGH through Spandana programme.

Considering their plea, the facilities were made available for the convenience of the public with advanced medical equipment to imbibe confidence on the treatment offered by the doctors at the government hospitals, he said. The Sub Collector also commended the efforts of the medical staff at the super speciality block for treating the patients during the pandemic risking their lives.

Hospital superintendent Y Kiran Kumar said that over the years, several patients suffering with renal ailments are being referred to the hospitals in Guntur and Tirupati due to lack of urology department in the hospital, apart from that private hospitals charge lakhs of rupees from the patients.

Taking a serious note of the matter, discussions were held with the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), he said adding that permissions were also given by the government to appoint two urology specialists on outsourcing basis. Operation related to kidney stones, inflammation, cancer, prostate will be performed soon after getting permission from the government.