Botcha inaugurates infra projects in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana laid the foundation stone and inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 7.85 crore in various parts of the city on Tuesday.

The Minister inaugurated the cement concrete (CC) road constructed from Meesala Rajeshwara Rao Bridge under the 34th Division to Yerrakatta at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. He also unveiled the pathway, sitting plaza, play equipments, badminton court and park developed at a cost of Rs 35.50 lakh near Yerrakatta down.

Satyanarayana then headed to the 56th Division and laid a foundation stone for a 1,500-kilolitre capacity reservoir which is to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.2 crore. The reservoir will provide drinking water to the residents of Kamsali Peta and Old Rajarajeswari Peta.

The Minister also unveiled a plaque for the construction of a CC pavement, footpath and CC road with an estimated cost of Rs 3.50 lakh between Chitti Nagar Junction and Nehru Statue Centre. The funds allotted under the 14th Finance Commission Grant will be used for the same.

Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurated the RO mineral water plant set up at Annapurna School by the American Telugu Association.Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and corporators are working towards meeting the needs of the citizens, which is the main objective of the State government.

Botcha Satyanarayana further assured that the State government would take up development work of the city in a phased manner. Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas informed that various infrastructure projects were inaugurated in the west constituency of Vijayawada on the occasion of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday with the support of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

