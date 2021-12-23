STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

11 theatres sealed, one fined in Krishna dist

JC identified violations such as tickets being sold at higher fares, non-renewal of B-form licence, fire safety norms

Published: 23rd December 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration on Wednesday conducted surprise checks in various parts of the district and sealed 11 cinemas. The officials also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on one theatre in Vijayawada for violating norms on Wednesday. 

They identified violations such as selling of movie tickets without adhering to the latest government orders, non-renewal of B-form license and fire safety norms at Ramakrishna Picture Palace and Sri Venkateswara Talkies (Avanigadda), Nataraj and Durga Mahal Theatres (Bantumilli), Sagar Picture Palace (Challapalli), Lakshmi Theatre (Koduru), Satya Sai Cine Theatre (Movva), Santhi Theatre (Nagayalanka),

Bommarillu Mini (Gudivada), Gagan Mahal (Pammaru) and Sanghamitra (Mylavaram). Besides, a fine of Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada. 

Joint Collector K Madhavi carried out surprise inspection at Sailaja, Jayaram and G3 Theatres to check whether tickets were being sold by the managements in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.

During her inspection, the JC interacted with the people and inquired about the ticket prices, besides verifying the online tickets. Madhavi made it clear that the government will take strict action against the management if they resort to selling tickets at higher prices. 

She also inspected the food stalls and canteens at Sailaja Theatre where she examined the quality and packaging of the food items. A section of people complained to her that drinking water bottles were being sold in violation of the MRP norms. In response, the JC directed the managements to display the price list of food items and ensure cleanliness besides adhering strictly to the Covid norms. 

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal along with revenue officials inspected movie theatres in Machilipatnam. The SP inspected Revathi Theatre where he spoke to moviegoers and verified whether the management was adhering strictly to Covid protocol. He also reiterated that managements have to abide by the rules of ticket sales in cinemas as prescribed under Go No.35.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cinemas violating norms B-form license
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp