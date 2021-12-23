11 theatres sealed, one fined in Krishna dist

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district administration on Wednesday conducted surprise checks in various parts of the district and sealed 11 cinemas. The officials also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on one theatre in Vijayawada for violating norms on Wednesday.

They identified violations such as selling of movie tickets without adhering to the latest government orders, non-renewal of B-form license and fire safety norms at Ramakrishna Picture Palace and Sri Venkateswara Talkies (Avanigadda), Nataraj and Durga Mahal Theatres (Bantumilli), Sagar Picture Palace (Challapalli), Lakshmi Theatre (Koduru), Satya Sai Cine Theatre (Movva), Santhi Theatre (Nagayalanka),

Bommarillu Mini (Gudivada), Gagan Mahal (Pammaru) and Sanghamitra (Mylavaram). Besides, a fine of Rs 20,000 fine was imposed on Sailaja Theatre in Vijayawada.

Joint Collector K Madhavi carried out surprise inspection at Sailaja, Jayaram and G3 Theatres to check whether tickets were being sold by the managements in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.

During her inspection, the JC interacted with the people and inquired about the ticket prices, besides verifying the online tickets. Madhavi made it clear that the government will take strict action against the management if they resort to selling tickets at higher prices.

She also inspected the food stalls and canteens at Sailaja Theatre where she examined the quality and packaging of the food items. A section of people complained to her that drinking water bottles were being sold in violation of the MRP norms. In response, the JC directed the managements to display the price list of food items and ensure cleanliness besides adhering strictly to the Covid norms.

Meanwhile, superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal along with revenue officials inspected movie theatres in Machilipatnam. The SP inspected Revathi Theatre where he spoke to moviegoers and verified whether the management was adhering strictly to Covid protocol. He also reiterated that managements have to abide by the rules of ticket sales in cinemas as prescribed under Go No.35.