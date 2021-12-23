Durga temple gears up for Deeksha relinquishment

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment just two days away, Krishna district Collector J Nivas, city police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh and other line department officials including Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) officials conducted a field inspection on the ongoing works for Bhavani deeksha relinquishment process on Wednesday.

Officials inspected queue lines starting from Vinayaka Swamy Temple near Canal Road, and the bathing arrangements at Krishnaveni Ghat, Homagundam near Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam and route map for Giri Pradakshina. After inspecting the works, Collector Nivas suggested a few changes pertaining to arrangements for the deeksha atop Indrakeeladri from December 25 to 29.

Nivas informed that the Bhavani devotees visiting the temple for relinquishing deeksha must complete their vaccination. He further said elaborate arrangements were being made to provide hassle-free darshanam to the devotees and assured that he had instructed officials to repair all the damaged roads for smooth conduct of Giri Pradakshina. “Another coordination meeting would be convened with all line departments to review works,” the Collector said.

Temple officials said they are expecting over 5 lakh devotees to visit the temple during the period. Officials urged public and devotees to follow Covid-19 safety protocols during their visit. CP Tata informed that 2,000 police personnel have been pressed into bandobast duties during the five days.