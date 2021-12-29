Andhra Man ends life over alleged harassment by village volunteer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old man reportedly committed suicide in Takkellapadu village of Nandigama mandal on Tuesday alleging harassment by a village volunteer. According to Nandigama rural police, the deceased was identified as Marakpudi John (35) of Takkellapadu village. John took the extreme step of ending his life by hanging late on Monday night.

Family members immediately rushed John to a nearby government hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. The 35-year-old is survived by a wife and two children.

Following his suicide, John’s family staged a protest in front of the police station demanding justice. They claimed that the village volunteer, identified as Chiranjeevi, developed a grudge against John and even physically attacked him twice in the past.

“Chiranjeevi filed false police cases against John and spread rumours that he was involved in illegal activities. Unable to bear the torture, John committed suicide,” family members said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family members, police registered a case of suspicious death. The investigation is on.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000)