Guntur Municipal Corporation to act against illegal constructions

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Stern action will be taken against the officials who fail to identify and take required action on the illegal constructions in the city, said GMC chief Ch Anuradha.

As part of the outdoor inspection, she visited Sai Krishna Nagar and noticed that the under-construction apartment and function hall were not built according to the rules. The civic body chief immediately instructed the local secretariat staff to submit a report.

She warned the license of the engineers will be revoked if they do not follow the regulations while drafting the plans. She instructed officials to ensure that designs of the buildings under construction are displayed on the site and carry out regular checks to make sure all the regulations are being followed.