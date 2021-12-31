Works at Guntur water plants to be taken up with Rs 26 lakhs

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Water scarcity for people residing in the merged villages and far-off regions is severe as the city has been expanding with an increase in population. Takkellapadu head waterworks and Sangam Jagarlamudi head waterworks supply safe drinking water to the entire city. Due to the recent heavy rains, the turbidity of floodwater has increased which further caused damage to the filter beds at the plants. The officials observed that due to the damages, the filter beds were completely removed. So, water was not being supplied at full capacity.

The Mayor has asked the expert professors to assess the entire situation and give suggestions. Based on their advice, the officials have decided to set up new filter beds with Rs 26.5 lakh so that sufficient water can be provided to the city people. After the approval of the standing committee, the officials will start the works as soon as possible.