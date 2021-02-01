STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Special Enforcement Bureau steps up vigil to curb flow of cash, liquor

339 check-posts set up, 130 mobile parties formed to ensure free & fair panchayat polls: SEB Director Ramakrishna

Published: 01st February 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

alcohol, prohibition, liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the gram panchayat elections just 10 days away, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which was formed to curb illegal activities such as liquor smuggling from other States, sand mining and gambling, devised a mechanism to curb cash flow and liquor distribution, and for effective monitoring of the poll process. 

As part of the preparation for the gram panchayat elections which are going to be held from February 9 to 21 in four phases, the SEB set up 339 check-posts across the State and deployed officials from excise, police, revenue and other line departments. The SEB also formed 130 mobile parties, which will act as flying squads, to conduct surprise raids on illicit breweries and monitor the activities of previous offenders and criminals. 

The mobile parties comprise officials of police, task force and revenue and videographers for recording their activities on a daily basis. They have been entrusted with the task of attending to all complaints of threat and intimidation, track the movement of anti-social elements, curb flow of liquor, arms and ammunition, and cash to bribe the voters. 

“Out of 339 check-posts, 50 are operated by the SEB itself and the rest 289 are jointly monitored by the local police and special party police. The check-posts are dynamic and 30 per cent of them were set up in the villages with close proximity to neighbouring States,” SEB Director PHD Ramakrishna told TNIE.

He further said non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) smugglers are adopting new methods to transport liquor from neighbouring States such as Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “To control liquor flow, all the vehicles entering the State are being checked thoroughly at the border check-posts,” he added. 

When asked about the support from villagers to the SEB and police in the conduct of polls, the SEB director said that they are taking measures to check liquor flow from border villages of Telangana State. 
“It’s a challenge for the SEB. Besides, we are also monitoring the activities of illicit liquor brewers in the districts. With the help of informers and persons who quit the business under the flagship programme Parivarthana, we are collecting the information and conducting surprise raids in the villages,” he explained. 

On the other hand, the SEB officials are monitoring the activities in villages. “Special parties will keep an eye on the villages and respond to the complaints of distribution of cash and liquor and any other illegal activity leading to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC). There will be no risk in the villages which are going for unanimous election. The special teams will act tough against those influencing voters by offering money, liquor and other forms of allurement,” Ramakrishna said. 

The SEB also set up 18 control rooms in all the police units in the State. They are headed by an ASP rank officer to monitor the activities. The complaints will be automatically routed to the central control room and the information will be shared with the officials concerned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Enforcement Bureau Andhra Pradesh polls Andhra gram panchayat elections Andhra gram panchayat polls
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp