Focus on safety of women, elderly during local body polls: SP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu directed the police personnel to focus on safety of senior citizens and pregnant women, visiting the polling stations to cast their vote during the second phase of panchayat elections.

The second phase of polls will be held in nine mandals of Gudivada revenue division. The SP conducted a review meeting with all the line departments through a video conference on the arrangements for polls on Saturday and said that around 1,704 police personnel were deployed for bandobast. He instructed the cops to take measures for the smooth conduct of polls.