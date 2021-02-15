STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Running events for students organised in Vijayawada

Running

The NDRF troop led by inspector Satish Kumar and medical officer Dr Sravani flagged off the run. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: City-based environmental group Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) and an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team conducted 5,000 and 10,000 running events here on Saturday. 

More than hundred students, from as young as six years to 18 years old, took part in the event. 

Each participant was accompanied by an NDRF personnel who gave them tips on running for marathons, and maintaining overall fitness. Outstanding performers were rewarded with running gears. 

The NDRF troop led by inspector Satish Kumar and medical officer Dr Sravani flagged off the run. 

On the occasion, Satish Kumar demonstarted some of the rescue missions undertaken by the NDRF during local and national natural disaster incidents. 

Addressing the gathering, AWARA founder Ajay Katragadda said such partnerships between children and paramilitary personnel can potentially create future sports champions, and inspire more youngsters to join uniformed services. 

