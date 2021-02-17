Going tech way to solve landslide problem

phanindra papasani By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams are going to use the ‘double-twisted hill sliding technology’ in a bid to strengthen Indrakeeladri and prevent landslides and rolling of boulders.

The Durga temple officials will spend `4 crore towards the hill strengthening works. Tenders have also been called in this regard. As a part of the works, the officials after inspecting the hill, said there is a need to carry out strengthening works at a length of 600 meters covering the ghat road, ‘Om’ point, old entrance, and Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

Under the new technology, the steel mesh wire will be twisted and laid twice at a height of 25 meters along the hill, which will give extra strength to the mesh, thus preventing landslides and boulders from rolling down onto the ghat road.

On October 21 last year, boulders rolled down and fell on the shed near Mouna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri minutes before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was to arrive at Durga temple to offer silk clothes to Goddess Kanaka Durga during Dasara festival.

Soon after the incident, Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao constituted an expert panel comprising IIT Kanpur Prof MR Madhav, geologist Trimurthi Raju, retired engineer-in-chief Kondala Rao, Indian Institute of Science Prof GL Siva Kumar Babu to identify the high-risk spots around the Durga temple and put an end to the danger of landslides. The panel suggested a few models. The officials zeroed in on the double-twisted hill sliding technology and gearing up to complete the works in six months before the commencement of monsoon season.

“When compared to previous methods, we found that the new technology is advanced and capable of effectively controlling landslides and rolling of boulders,” the temple EO told TNIE.

On the other hand, the panel, in their report, found that water stagnation on the hilltop during the monsoon was the main reason for landslides. “There is no permanent solution for it as the hill is formed of rocks and mud. We will ensure periodical checking every three months to clear water stagnation and are going to start hydroseeding where a variety of plants will be raised to prevent soil erosion,” he added.

