Gold worth Rs 82 lakh seized at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Three men were arrested at the Vijayawada airport on Wednesday for smuggling gold worth Rs 82 lakh into the country. According to Gannavaram police, one Mohammad Naveed Basha of Kadapa arrived at the airport from Dubai, and was received by his friends Shaik Ibrahim and Mohammad Ghouse.

Their car was intercepted by the Commissioner’s Task Force officials at the airport main gate during vehicle check, and the officials found 1,635.42 grams of gold, taxes for which were not paid to the customs department. “All the three were taken into custody, and gold biscuits and Rs 10,300 cash was seized. A case under Section 102 of the CrPC was registered,” the CTF officials said.