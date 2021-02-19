ACB officials conduct raid at Kanaka Durga temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acting on complaints received from a few devotees, sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) along with Vigilance department conducted surprise raids at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Thursday.

Sources from ACB said that four teams conducted suprise raids on receiving information about irregularities taking place in the devasthanam. The raids were carried out till evening at the ticket, saree and prasadam counters, Annadanam section and establishment section at Kanaka Durga temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu’s office. However, the EO was not present at the shrine during raids.

“We verified several records pertaining to the devasthanam and found irregularities in prasadam distribution and found unaccounted cash and some crucial documents at the establishment section. The raids will be continued for the second day (Friday) to ascertain the full extent of irregularities. Later, a detailed report will be prepared for further action,” a senior ACB official said.