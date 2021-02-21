Anti-Corruption Bureau continues searches at Vijayawada's Durga temple for third day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) continued searches for the third consecutive day at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here on Saturday.

The sleuths inspected the engineering wing of the temple and verified the documents related to ongoing works, pending bills and project status files.

During searches, the officials came to know that a significant number of bills have been kept pending despite the works being completed by the respective contractors.

According to reliable sources, teams from Krishna and Guntur districts found that the temple staff committed irregularities in sale of prasadam, darshan tickets, saree auction and others during the three-day searches.

The ACB officials also identified that scrap worth crores of rupees within the temple has been sold for mere lakhs causing loss to the temple revenue.

​“Raids will be continued on Sunday and a final report pertaining to the searches will be submitted to the State government for necessary action,” the ACB sleuths said.