Ready Benz Circle flyover-II by November: District Collector A Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to complete Benz Circle flyover-II works by November.

The Collector accompanied by the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and electricity department conducted a ground level inspection on Saturday to take stock of the progress of works.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that 49 per cent of construction works have been completed so far.

The NHAI and contractors should coordinate with each other for speedy completion of flyover works.

The total length of the Benz Circle flyover-II is 1.7 km, in which approach road will be constructed for a length of 0.77 km.

So far, 56 pillars of the flyover have been constructed, but structural work has been completed only for eight pillars.

Imtiaz instructed the officials concerned to speed up the construction works of the flyover-II with advanced technology.

The Collector said that NHAI will provide funds to the electricity department to relocate the electric poles which are hampering flyover works.