‘Centre wants to double farmers’ income by 2022’

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that at least 50 per cent of the population in India is dependent on agriculture for livelihood, Department of Agriculture Research and Education secretary Dr Trilochan Mohapatra said the Centre wants to ensure that farmers’ income is doubled by 2022 to mark 75 years of the country’s Independence.

Speaking at the fourth convocation of YSR Horticulture University at Venkataramannagudem in West Godavari district on Monday, Dr Mohapatra, also the Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), praised the institution for contributing to the growth of horticulture by providing human resources and extending technological help to the farmers through its ‘VC to Village’ (Mana Gramam Mana Viswa Vidyalayam) programme.

Encouraging the students to rise to the challenges in life, he said, “You need no magic to change the world. When you are in the world, it implies that you are made for the world. You have the innate power to face any challenge.”

“I once again congratulate the students of Dr YSRHU who received degrees, medals and awards today and encourage them to learn from the experiences of great personalities such as laureate Dr Norman Borlaug, who was responsible for the green revolution, Dr Varghese Kurien and Dr MS Swaminathan,” he said.

In his address, vice-chancellor Dr T Janakiram said the university is committed to support the horticulture farmer fraternity by strengthening the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs). “In order to enhance productivity, it is imperative to introduce rural industries for enhancing value addition, processing and packaging. In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the agricultural education system needs to be modified as entrepreneurial skill oriented education is necessary,” the vice-chancellor said.

Anne Shikhamany Memorial Gold Medals were awarded to Kancherla Divya and Mondeddula Dhathri, the highest scorer among girls in BSc (Hons) horticulture. Devarakonda Pullayya Sastry Gold Medal was awarded to Seeram Phanindra. Dr TB Dasarathi Gold medals were awarded to G Indraja, Duddukuri Srikanth and Nagalapuram Amrutha Pavani. The Best Teacher Award was given to Dr RV Sujatha, associate professor (agricultural economics) and the Best Research Scientist Award was presented to Dr C Venkata Ramana, senior scientist (horticulture).