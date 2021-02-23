Provide voter slips to all electors: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector and VMC Special Officer A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to provide voter slips to all electors along with photographs for the municipal elections to be held in Vijayawada and Machilipatnam on March 10. In a review meeting held with municipal commissioners and election observers at his camp office here on Monday, Imtiaz discussed the steps to be taken for the smooth conduct of the elections in the two municipal corporations in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials concerned to sensitise the voters to exercise their right to franchise in the civic polls. The election procedure will commence from March 2. Candidates who filed nominations will be given a chance for withdrawal. The withdrawal of nominations will start from March 2, with the deadline being 3 pm on March 3. The final list of candidates will be declared on the same day. Election results will be announced on March 14.

Elaborating further, the Collector said that special election cells will be set up at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam and Collectors’ camp office in Vijayawada for the smooth conduct of municipal elections.

Joint Collector (Welfare) K Mohan Kumar has been appointed nodal officer for organising the elections in both the municipal corporations.