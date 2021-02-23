‘Raids at Durga temple due to false petitions’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu claimed that some staff and contractors filed false petitions with ACB, resulting in the raids. Raids were conducted for three consecutive days at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here from February 18 to 20. The ACB officials reportedly found irregularities in tenders for security agency and sanitisation, engineering works, scrap sale and saree auction. Suresh Babu told TNIE they followed all the due procedures, while awarding tenders for supplying security personnel and sanitary workers to the temple.

“Some temple staff colluded with the political parties and levelled baseless allegations, thereby tarnishing the image of the temple,” he said. Meanwhile, the ACB sleuths are preparing a detailed report on the findings of the raids and will submit the report to ACB Director General PSR Anjaneyulu. “The raids have been completed. It will take a couple of days to prepare the report,” sources in the ACB said.