Woman ends life over family disputes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 35-year-old married woman allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Nidamanuru here on Monday. According to Patamata police, the deceased woman was identified as Simhadri Nalini Kumari (35). Family disputes were believed to be the reason behind the extreme step.

The woman got married to Simhadri Rajasekhar 12 years ago and the couple has two children. Family members alleged that Kumari was upset with her husband for keeping her relatives away and tried to change his behaviour. Based on a complaint filed by Kumari’s brother, a case has been registered and inquiry is on.

(Suicide Helpline: OneLife: 78930 78930; Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000)