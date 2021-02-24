APCO likely to set up stalls in 15 bus stations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To extensively promote and market handloom products, Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) has written to APSRTC seeking permission to set up stalls in 15 bus stations across the State.

In a recent letter to APSRTC Vice-Chairman and MD RP Thakur, APCO chief BR Ambedkar said the APCO has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading online shopping platforms for marketing the products. As per the proposal, Ambedkar has sought Thakur to provide stalls at a nominal price at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool bus stations.

When contacted, RTC Executive Director (Administration) A Koteswara Rao said that following the request from APCO MD Ambedkar, Thakur has directed the officials to prepare a detailed report for fixing the rent for the stalls to be allotted to APCO at the proposed bus stations to benefit the handloom weavers. After examining the proposals, a report on rental fixation for the stalls will be submitted to the RTC MD at the earliest, he said. Koteswara Rao said that the Corporation is also contemplating providing permission to Amul Dairy and Fisheries Department to set up their stalls at the bus stations.