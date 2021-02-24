STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

APCO likely to set up stalls in 15 bus stations

Koteswara Rao said that the Corporation is also contemplating providing permission to Amul Dairy and Fisheries Department to set up their stalls at the bus stations.

Published: 24th February 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Handloom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To extensively promote and market handloom products, Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (APCO) has written to APSRTC seeking permission to set up stalls in 15 bus stations across the State. 

In a recent letter to APSRTC Vice-Chairman and MD RP Thakur, APCO chief BR Ambedkar said the APCO has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with leading online shopping platforms for marketing the products. As per the proposal, Ambedkar has sought Thakur to provide stalls at a nominal price at Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Anantapur, Kadapa and Kurnool bus stations. 

When contacted, RTC Executive Director (Administration) A Koteswara Rao said that following the request from APCO MD Ambedkar, Thakur has directed the officials to prepare a detailed report for fixing the rent for the stalls to be allotted to APCO at the proposed bus stations to benefit the handloom weavers. After examining the proposals, a report on rental fixation for the stalls will be submitted to the RTC MD at the earliest, he said. Koteswara Rao said that the Corporation is also contemplating providing permission to Amul Dairy and Fisheries Department to set up their stalls at the bus stations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh stalls bus stations handloom
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp