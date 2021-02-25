STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More heads likely to roll as bureau submits final report

On the other hand, Arjuna Rao also reportedly sent another detailed report to the Principal Secretary of Endowments recommending action against the top officials. 

Staff waiting outside the Durga temple office at Jammidoddi in Vijayawada as ACB officials continue their raid on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which unearthed several financial irregularities in its raids on the offices of the Durga temple in Vijayawada, and the endowments department have reportedly submitted their final reports on the lapses found in the temple administration, to the government.Based on the ACB’s findings, endowments special commissioner Arjuna Rao suspended 15 employees, including superintendent rank officials, on Tuesday. 

Sources in the department said more heads are likely to roll based on the final report of the ACB. They added the state government, with the view to streamline the administration of the temple further, might transfer more staff. In the raids on Kanaka Durga temple for three consecutive days starting February 18, the bureau unearthed financial irregularities in all the wings of the administration, particularly in the tendering process. 

Sources said in the report submitted to Director General (DG-ACB) PSR Anjaneyulu, Krishna district ACB Additional SP Maheshwar Raju reported that temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu awarded tenders to some agencies without obtaining permission from the endowments commissioner. “We recorded his (EO’s) statements during the raids and attached the same with the final report. The endowments department will take necessary action after its investigation,” sources in the ACB told TNIE. 

The ACB investigation mainly focused on the awarding of tenders concerning security guards, supervisors, housekeeping, and sweeping and mechanised sanitation. “It came to our notice that the contracts were awarded to agencies without taking the consent of the endowments commissioner, and the agencies were paid huge amounts without approvals,” the ACB officials added. 

On the other hand, Arjuna Rao also reportedly sent another detailed report to the Principal Secretary of Endowments recommending action against the top officials. Meanwhile, ACB officials visited the temple administrative office at Jammidoddi Street on Wednesday to record statements of the staff.

