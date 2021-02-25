Three-day South India Advocates Cricket tourney

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Advocates Cricket Association is organising a three-day 1st South India Advocates Cricket Tournament from February 26 at Mulapadu Cricket Stadium Complex, amid strict Covid-19 protocol.

A poster in this regard was unveiled by association president B Suresh Kumar along with other members here on Wednesday.Disclosing the details, Suresh Kumar said that High Court Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami along with other dignitaries will inaugurate the three-day cricket tournament from Friday.

Around 80 players from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will participate in the tournament. Advocates from Kerala stayed away from the tourney due to spike in coronavirus cases. Six league matches will be conducted for 20 overs each on Friday and Saturday. As per the points table, the top two teams will play in the finals on Sunday and the two teams in the bottom will play for the plate championship, he said.