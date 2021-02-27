Foggy conditions delay landing of two flights at Gannavaram airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Foggy conditions delayed arrival of two domestic flights at the Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram on Saturday.

For the second time in this week, the landing of flights at the international airport got delayed due to poor visibility.

The Spicejet Flight (SG3417), with 67 passengers on board from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, was scheduled to land at 7:20 am. However due to poor visibility, the flight hovered in the air for almost an hour and finally landed at the airport at 8:30 am.

Similarly, the Air India flight from New Delhi, scheduled to arrive at 8:10 am, had got delayed by 30 minutes.