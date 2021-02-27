Govt to streamline Durga temple administration

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the recent raids conducted by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here, it is reportedly learnt from sources in Endowments department that the State government is keen on appointing an IAS rank officer or special grade Deputy Collector on deputation as full-time EO to streamline the temple administration.

The decision was reportedly taken after the ACB officials submitted their report to the government allegedly holding Durga temple executive officer MV Suresh Babu responsible for irregularities in awarding tenders for security and sanitation works without taking the permission of Endowments Commissioner P Arjuna Rao and other lapses in the adminstration.

Though the Durga temple is the second largest temple after TTD in the State, which nets an annual income of over Rs 100 crore, the Endowments department has appointed a joint commissioner rank officer. The officials opine that appointing an IAS officer as the EO will bring accountability and transparency. The three-day raids created unrest among devotees with allegations of corruption ‘tarnishing the image of the temple’. “The devotees are expressing concern over allegations of corruption and irregularities in the temple. The issue is linked with public sentiment as donations and temple income need to be protected. With the appointment of an IAS officer, the government is confident of finding a solution for corruption and taking the development of temple to the next level,” a senior official in the Endowments department said. Earlier, the government appointed IAS officer A Suryakumari and IRS officer R Koteswaramma as the EOs. But their tenure did not last more than a year.

“Since the government is keen on developing the temple on the lines of TTD, it is a must to bring in reforms in the temple administration. Recently, Rs 75 crore has been allotted for development of the temple under its master plan. The government will take a decision soon,” he added. The sources in the Endowments department hinted that MV Suresh Babu will either be suspended or transferred based on the gravity of ‘irregularities’ he has committed or involved in.