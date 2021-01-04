Bhavani Island in Vijayawada pins hopes on festive season

Ritika Arun Vaishali By

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavani Island, a major tourist attraction in Vijayawada city, has picked up its revenue after reopening on December 7, post the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation earned a profit of Rs 2 lakh between December 7 and 31.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation manager Roop Kumar said, “We earned a handsome revenue. However, as there were repairs pending, our profit was only Rs 2 lakh in December. We are happy with our revenues as we could complete all renovations with it. Also, having some amount left as profit even after all redevelopment work is an appreciable comeback.”

The Corporation had experienced huge losses as it was closed between July and October 2019 due to incessant rainfall, resulting in floods in River Krishna, followed by the 10-month long closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We have not received as many bookings as expected or even comparable to last year’s Sankranti. Even bookings were quite less during the New Year, despite less restrictions. However, we were able to earn revenue through entertainment activities such as Robotics Park, open gym, mirror maze, restaurant, duet cycling and battery cars. Only a few activities in the Robotic Animal Park and the musical fountain are yet to restart.

“For taking up repair works, servicemen who need to come form Kolkata and Bengaluru, are not able to come due to the prevailing situation arising out of the pandemic. However, we are hopeful that by this month end, we should get everything in place,” Kumar added.

Meanwhile, officials are hoping to earn at least Rs 40,000 per day during the Sankranti festival.

“Many families from Vijayawada and Hyderabad come to the island to celebrate Sankranti as everyone in the family has a holiday. So, even though rooms do not get booked, we are expecting to earn Rs 40,000 per day between January 10 and 15 through boating and other activities,” Kumar concluded.