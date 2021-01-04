STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Bhavani Island in Vijayawada pins hopes on festive season

The Corporation had experienced huge losses as it was closed between July and October 2019 due to incessant rainfall, resulting in floods in River Krishna, followed by COVID lockdown.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation earned a profit of Rs 2 lakh between December 7 and 31. 

The Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation earned a profit of Rs 2 lakh between December 7 and 31. 

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhavani Island, a major tourist attraction in Vijayawada city, has picked up its revenue after reopening on December 7, post the Covid-19 induced lockdown. 

The Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation earned a profit of Rs 2 lakh between December 7 and 31. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bhavani Island Tourism Development Corporation manager Roop Kumar said, “We earned a handsome revenue. However, as there were repairs pending, our profit was only Rs 2 lakh in December. We are happy with our revenues as we could complete all renovations with it. Also, having some amount left as profit even after all redevelopment work is an appreciable comeback.” 

The Corporation had experienced huge losses as it was closed between July and October 2019 due to incessant rainfall, resulting in floods in River Krishna, followed by the 10-month long closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We have not received as many bookings as expected or even comparable to last year’s Sankranti. Even bookings were quite less during the New Year, despite less restrictions. However, we were able to earn revenue through entertainment activities such as Robotics Park, open gym, mirror maze, restaurant, duet cycling and battery cars. Only a few activities in the Robotic Animal Park and the musical fountain are yet to restart. 

“For taking up repair works, servicemen who need to come form Kolkata and Bengaluru, are not able to come due to the prevailing situation arising out of the pandemic. However, we are hopeful that by this month end, we should get everything in place,” Kumar added. 

Meanwhile, officials are hoping to earn at least Rs 40,000 per day during the Sankranti festival. 

“Many families from Vijayawada and Hyderabad come to the island to celebrate Sankranti as everyone in the family has a holiday. So, even though rooms do not get booked, we are expecting to earn Rs 40,000 per day between January 10 and 15 through boating and other activities,” Kumar concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhavani Island Vijayawada
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp