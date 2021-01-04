Idol of Goddess Sita 'vandalised' in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The idol of Goddess Sita in a temple on the premises of Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in the city was allegedly vandalised on Sunday.

A priest found the clay idol broken in the morning and informed the matter to APSRTC officials, who lodged a complaint with the Krishna Lanka police.

However, the temple door remained locked. A case under sections 448, 427, 295 and 153 (a) of the IPC was registered.

Commissioner of Police Bathini Srinivasulu said a special team is examining the video footage of CCTV cameras in the area to identify the accused.

​“We are yet to identify the miscreants. A special team is investigating the case from all angles. All SHOs in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate have been asked to conduct meetings with temple committees to step up surveillance,” the CP said.

Tension prevailed at the PNBS when a large number of TDP, BJP and VHP activists staged a protest against vandalisation of the idol and demanded stringent action against the culprits.