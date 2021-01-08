Two arrested for smuggling liquor from Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) arrested two persons for illegally transporting 223 non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) bottles to Mustabad village under Gannavaram police station limits from Telangana on Thursday.

SEB Inspector Hanish said acting on a tip-off, the sleuths caught two persons in Mustabad village and seized 223 NDPL bottles from their possession.

The duo were handed over to the Gannavaram police for further investigation.