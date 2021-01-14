Two flights diverted to Hyderabad due to fog at Vijayawada airport

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Air traffic was disrupted for a while at Vijayawada International Airport due to fog and poor visibility on Wednesday.

Airport authorities said that two flights were diverted to Hyderabad after 8 am. The SpiceJet flight from Bengaluru to Vijayawada and an IndiGo flight from New Delhi were diverted to Hyderabad.

As per the schedule, the two flights should have arrived between 7:30 am and 9 am. Airline personnel have made lodging arrangements for the passengers.

“The visibility was very poor with fog enveloping the airport on Wednesday morning. The flight operations resumed after the visibility improved,” airport officials said.