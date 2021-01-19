STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol, diesel become dearer causing burden to vehicle users

Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owner’s Association general secretary YV Eswara Rao told TNIE the truck operators have protested against the rising fuel prices time and again, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Spiralling prices of petrol and diesel have only added to the woes of motorists, especially truck operators who were already in neck-deep financial trouble due to the Covid lockdown. Petrol now costs Rs 90.70 per litre and diesel Rs 83.70 in Vijayawada as on Monday, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.

The Central government has gone back on its promise of deciding petrol and diesel prices based on the crude oil price in the international market, he added. “The transport sector is already facing a crisis as several truck owners are in deep debts.

With no option left, many drivers are already working as daily wage workers.” Andhra Pradesh Federation of Petroleum Dealers president R Gopala Krishna said petrol and diesel prices have increased four times since December 1. “Crude oil prices are increasing day by day in the international market; excise duty and additional VAT levied by the Centre and State government are the reasons for steep hike in the fuel prices,” he noted.

Andhra Pradesh Petrol AP petrol prices Vijayawada diesel prices
