Two boys hurl dog for video in Vijayawada, counselled

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Humane Society International (HSI-India) on Tuesday lauded AP police for taking prompt action against two minors, who tortured a dog in a video that surfaced online on January 16.

HSI, a global organisation, working towards safeguarding animal rights in over 50 countries, through their Twitter handle, appreciated the AP police for prompt action against the accused.

A disturbing video, where two boys tortured a dog by hurling it in the air for the sake of shooting a video surfaced on social media.

Based on a complaint filed by animal rights activist Tejovanth, Mangalagiri Rural police registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and Section 428 of IPC and found that the accused were minors and counselled them.

Meanwhile, AP police reiterated that animal abuse is in no way a means of entertainment.

​They said that stringent action will be taken against those who resort to inhuman ways for their sadistic pleasure.