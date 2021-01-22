Vijayawada-Bhimavaram section fully electrified

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed and commissioned 106 kms of electric traction of the railway line between Vijayawada-Uppaluru-Bhimavaram sections of Vijayawada division on Thursday.

Indian Railways took up the doubling and electrification project in the year 2011-12 with a vision to provide impetus to the development of coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

According to a press release issued by the SCR officials here, the newly commissioned electrification work of the section includes single line with electric traction from Vijayawada to Uppaluru for a length of 18 kms.

The section between Uppaluru to Bhimavaram Town for a length of 88 kms has been doubled and electrified.

The work has been executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RNVL) with modern construction practices and technology adoption.

​Commissioner of Railway Safety, Ram Kripal, conducted inspection of electric traction on the single line between Vijayawada and Uppaluru and the double line between Uppaluru to Bhimavaram Town on Tuesday and Wednesday.