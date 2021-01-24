Republic Day brings a ray of hope for tableau makers

Ritika arun vaishali By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tableaux, which are the centre of attraction during every Republic Day and Independence Day parades have again rekindled hope in their makers. After months of little work and severe financial constraints due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the artists who make handicraft and wooden products throughout the year, said the assignment for the January 26 occasion has been their biggest since March last year.

“We had lost all our sources of income during the lockdown. As we are not educated and only skilled in craft works, finding a job in the period was tough. Though many activities resumed in the past six months, the work we had didn’t allow us to earn even 10 per cent of what we generally do every year,” said 36-year-old Md Aslam.

“After a low profile Independence Day celebrations, we were afraid that the same will be the case now. However, the order came to us by the grace of god.” Aslam, the sole breadwinner of his family of 13 members, said each tableau-maker earns a minimum of `60,000 every year. “Last year, I made `85,000, which I don’t think I will this time. But I hope that they pay us `60,000 as the assignment demands 15-20 days of time.”

Similarly, life has not been kind to Ashok Kumar, originally from UP, in 2020. A mason and carpenter, he said he had to return home after his boss shut shop and gave him no clarity on when the business will resume.

“There are many who, like me, migrated back home and still have no job. Even though business activities resumed six months ago, this is the first job I’ve had in the past six months. Thanks to my friends who made sure that I can work on the tableau. If the government had decided not to celebrate, I don’t know how my family of five would have survived.”