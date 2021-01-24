STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Republic Day brings a ray of hope for tableau makers

 Tableaux, which are the centre of attraction during every Republic Day and Independence Day parades have again rekindled hope in their makers.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Aslam and other artisans preparing tableaux ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada, on Saturday

Aslam and other artisans preparing tableaux ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Vijayawada, on Saturday | Prasant Madugula

By Ritika arun vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tableaux, which are the centre of attraction during every Republic Day and Independence Day parades have again rekindled hope in their makers. After months of little work and severe financial constraints due to the Covid-19-induced lockdown, the artists who make handicraft and wooden products throughout the year, said the assignment for the January 26 occasion has been their biggest since March last year. 

“We had lost all our sources of income during the lockdown. As we are not educated and only skilled in craft works, finding a job in the period was  tough. Though many activities resumed in the past six months, the work we had didn’t allow us to earn even 10 per cent of what we generally do every year,” said 36-year-old Md Aslam.

“After a low profile Independence Day celebrations, we were afraid that the same will be the case now. However, the order came to us by the grace of god.” Aslam, the sole breadwinner of his family of 13 members, said each tableau-maker earns a minimum of `60,000 every year. “Last year, I made `85,000, which I don’t think I will this time. But I hope that they pay us `60,000 as the assignment demands 15-20 days of time.” 

Similarly, life has not been kind to Ashok Kumar, originally from UP, in 2020. A mason and carpenter, he said he had to return home after his boss shut shop and gave him no clarity on when the business will resume. 

“There are many who, like me, migrated back home and still have no job. Even though business activities resumed six months ago, this is the first job I’ve had in the past six months. Thanks to my friends who made sure that I can work on the tableau. If the government had decided not to celebrate, I don’t know how my family of five would have survived.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tableaux Republic Day tableau makers
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp