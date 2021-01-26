Steps taken to provide better medicare in govt hospitals in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz said that measures are being taken to improve standards at all government hospitals across the district. In all, 88 Public Health Centres (PHCs) and 13 Community Health Centres (CHCs), two area hospitals and a government hospital will be upgraded for getting National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certificate. The Collector along with JC L Siva Shankar went around the expo set up for NQAS certification at his camp office on Monday.

Imtiaz has directed the health department officials to come up with an action plan in a fortnight to upgrade the facilities as per NQAS guidelines. “As part of the programme, the facilities will be upgraded at the government hospitals to imbibe confidence among the public and offer quality treatment. An NQAS certification for government hospitals, PHCs and CHCs will get them an incentive of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10,000 for each bed,” he said.

Elaborating further, the Collector said that of the total incentive, 75 per cent will be spent on improvement of hospitals and the remaining 25 per cent will be spent on doctors and hospital staff. As part of upgrading the facilities at the hospitals, focus will be laid on constructing waiting rooms, toilets, sample testing rooms and sign boards in and around the premises.

Besides drinking water facility and greenery will be also improved at the respective hospitals. In the first phase, facilities will be upgraded at 45 hospitals in the district. The State Examining Committee has identified 40 hospitals in the district and of them, details of 20 hospitals will be sent to the Centre, he said. District Hospital Quality Standards officer M Krishna Chaitanya, DCH superintendent K Jyotirmayi attended.