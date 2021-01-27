STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Green tax for old vehicles in Vijayawada mooted to check pollution

Deputy Transport Commissioner M Purendra said that the tax will be levied at the rate of 10 per cent to 25 per cent of road tax.

Published: 27th January 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pollution

Pollution (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at reducing pollution emissions, the Centre has approved a proposal to levy green tax on old transport vehicles polluting environment in Vijayawada. A proposal in this regard has been sent to the State government before it is formally notified.

Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra told The New Indian Express that the green tax will be levied at the rate of 10 per cent to 25 per cent of road tax on vehicles older than eight years at the time of fitness certificate renewal. The tax will be collected by the transport department at the time of renewing the Pollution Under Control (PUC) Certificate. 

However, the public transport vehicles such as city buses will be charged a lower green tax, he said.The DTC explained the central government has given green tax exemptions for hybrid and electric vehicles and those running on alternate fuels such as CNG, ethanol and LPG.

Besides exemption was also given for farm vehicles, harvesters and tillers. "We are yet to receive the complete guidelines from the Centre. However, the proposal will come into force only after taking the suggestions of the State government," Purendra informed.

The owners of transport vehicles are up in arms against the decision and appealed that it be rolled back. "Already the transport sector is reeling under crisis due to a variety of factors and with the new proposal, it would definitely ruin the livelihood of the owners of transport vehicles," Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owner's Association (APLOA) general secretary YV Eswara Rao said. 

The association was taken aback about another decision—as per the proposal, motorists and freight operators who buy new vehicles after their old ones are scrapped may get a registration fee waiver and discount on road tax. 

At present, the old vehicles are only used by a few operators that also up to a distance below 50 km radius for transporting essentials of the civil supplies department and ferrying goods to storage godowns. The association also stated instead of taking sudden decisions, the central government should focus on taking action against industries emitting higher emmissions.

Rao said that by enforcing the proposal, the government would ruin the livelihood of motorists and freight operators and scrap the proposal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada pollution tax Vijayawada old vehicles Old vehicles tax Old vehicles pollution
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp