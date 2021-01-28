Temples need good security apparatus: DGP Gautam Sawang

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling on deputy endowments commissioners, assistant endowment commissioners, temple EOs and department officials of all districts to take lead in creating security measures in temples under their jurisdiction, DGP Gautam Sawang opined that attacks on temples and it’s properties will come to an end soon.

Addressing the one-day conference held by the State Institute of Temple Administration (SITA) on ‘Temple Security-Administrative Challanges’ here on Wednesday, the DGP told the officers to identify and rectify the loopholes in the security measures in all the temples across the State. He also said each temple should have it’s own security mechanism to protect itself as well as Hindu sentiments. “The temples play a vital role in Hinduism. They play a central part in the Hindu culture. Instead of jumping to conclusions, we must identify the loopholes and arrest them as early as possible,” Sawang exphasised.

He explained a few incidents and investigation carried out by SIT and told every official in the State needs to take responsibility. “We all know what’s happening in the State for the past four months. Everyone has the responsibility to protect the religious places,” Sawang said, adding that there is a need to upgrade security standards at temples.

“There was lot of speculations, which created unrest in the State when three silver lions went missing from the chariot of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Antarvedi chariot was burnt down. Thanks to Goddess Kanaka Durga, we received support, participation and cooperation from the public,” he added.

The DGP explained the measures taken by the police department and said 58,433 temples were geo-tagged and 47,734 surveillance cameras installed in all identified temples. He explained about the benefits of forming village defence squads. “After probing the cases, a total of 373 accused involved in temple-related offences were arrested and another 4,873 previous offenders were also rounded up,” he observed.

SIT chief GVG Ashok Kumar, Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu, DIG (Technical) G Pala Raju and others attended and interacted with Endowments official.Ashok Kumar said there are officials to keep a track on persons visiting temple and inquiring about the idols and others. He told the officials to coordinate with all line departments and appoint dedicated staff to monitor the activities of temple proceedings.

“Protecting a scene of offense plays key a role in cracking the cases. Over 50 per cent of such incidents can be averted with active participation and monitoring the activities,” he opined. Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu said security audit was conducted at all the seven entry points, adding they are going to close four of them for enhancing security. “We are chalking out plans to allow devotees for free darshan through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam and other devotees through Ghat Road and Sivalayam entrance,” he said.