STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Temples need good security apparatus: DGP Gautam Sawang

Says temple staff in AP must take responsibility to protect religious places, need to upgrade security standards

Published: 28th January 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Endowments commissioner P Arjuna Rao, State Institute of Temple Administration (SITA) director Ramachandra Rao and DGP Gautam Sawang during a conference on temple security at Kanaka Durga temple.

Endowments commissioner P Arjuna Rao, State Institute of Temple Administration (SITA) director Ramachandra Rao and DGP Gautam Sawang during a conference on temple security at Kanaka Durga temple.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Calling on deputy endowments commissioners, assistant endowment commissioners, temple EOs and department officials of all districts to take lead in creating security measures in temples under their jurisdiction, DGP Gautam Sawang opined that attacks on temples and it’s properties will come to an end soon. 

Addressing the one-day conference held by the State Institute of Temple Administration (SITA) on ‘Temple Security-Administrative Challanges’ here on Wednesday, the DGP told the officers to identify and rectify the loopholes in the security measures in all the temples across the State. He also said each temple should have it’s own security mechanism to protect itself as well as Hindu sentiments. “The temples play a vital role in Hinduism. They play a central part in the Hindu culture. Instead of jumping to conclusions, we must identify the loopholes and arrest them as early as possible,” Sawang exphasised. 

He explained a few incidents and investigation carried out by SIT and told every official in the State needs to take responsibility. “We all know what’s happening in the State for the past four months. Everyone has the responsibility to protect the religious places,” Sawang said, adding that there is a need to upgrade security standards at temples.

“There was lot of speculations, which created unrest in the State when three silver lions went missing from the chariot of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Antarvedi chariot was burnt down. Thanks to Goddess Kanaka Durga, we received support, participation and cooperation from the public,” he added.

The DGP explained the measures taken by the police department and said 58,433 temples were geo-tagged and 47,734 surveillance cameras installed in all identified temples. He explained about the benefits of forming village defence squads. “After probing the cases, a total of 373 accused involved in temple-related offences were arrested and another 4,873 previous offenders were also rounded up,” he observed. 

SIT chief GVG Ashok Kumar, Commissioner of Police Bathini Sreenivasulu, DIG (Technical) G Pala Raju and others attended and interacted with Endowments official.Ashok Kumar said there are officials to keep a track on persons visiting temple and inquiring about the idols and others. He told the officials to coordinate with all line departments and appoint dedicated staff to monitor the activities of temple proceedings. 

“Protecting a scene of offense plays key a role in cracking the cases. Over 50 per cent of such incidents can be averted with active participation and monitoring the activities,” he opined. Kanaka Durga temple EO MV Suresh Babu said security audit was conducted at all the seven entry points, adding they are going to close four of them for enhancing security. “We are chalking out plans to allow devotees for free darshan through Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam and other devotees through Ghat Road and Sivalayam entrance,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DGP Gautam Sawang Temple security Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp