HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: HCL Technologies will organise a two-day virtual mega recruitment drive in Vijayawada from February 12. The company is offering around 1,000 job opportunities for both freshers and experienced professionals at its campus in Gannavaram, near Vijayawada.

Disclosing the details, HCL Corporate vice-president and programme director Srimathi Shivashankar said the Global IT Development Centre at Gannavaram has been operational since February 2020 with nearly 1,500 employees.

The centre, which is spread across 30 acres of land, was envisaged as a part of Andhra Pradesh’s drive to create new IT hubs in the State.

During the two-day drive, the organisation will hire freshers and experienced professionals with two to eight years of experience in key technologies including Java, Chip Designing, .Net, Azure, Microservices, SAP, Python, Protocol Development, Networking, DevOps and Automation Testing. It also houses a skill development centre that will bridge the employability gap. "We are focusing on high-end technologies including engineering research and development, application development and product and platforms business," she said.

"We are also offering best-in class skill-based training programmes for entry-level job roles. The skill centre in Vijayawada can currently train 1,000 people. The company also offers training programmes for science and engineering graduates as well as post graduates," Srimathi added.