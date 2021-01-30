STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Avoid trespassing of railway tracks or face music, South Central Railway cautions public

In a press release, the SCR officials said signboards are placed at all level crossings for the convenience of the commuters and general public.

Published: 30th January 2021 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Representational Image

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division requested passengers and general public to be vigilant and patient at railway premises and level crossings. Crossing a closed level crossing is a punishable offence and extremely dangerous, it said.

In a press release, the SCR officials said signboards are placed at all level crossings for the convenience of the commuters and general public. Stop signals at railway crossings should be obeyed because trains are fast and heavy and cannot stop quickly. The officials advised people to check for trains even if the lights are not flashing. When the traffic ahead is stopped, people are asked to remain behind the stop line unless there is room for them to move safely.

They said if people have stopped for a train, they have to always check that another one is not approaching the crossing before you move. People should not drive onto a level crossing while a train is approaching, they emphasised. 

The SCR officials clarified that a video in circulation showing a person dropping his two-wheeler along side of railway track at railway gate level crossing and escaped from being hit, but eventually, the train hit the two-wheeler, has not happened under the purview of SCR Vijayawada Division. Any violation of rules pertaining to railway level crossings will attract hefty penalties, they added.

Two trains cancelled due to platform work

Vijayawada: Due to platform work at Bitragunta station of 3rd line work on Gudur–Bitragunta section, two trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted on January 30 and February 1. According to a press release from SCR, Train No. 02711 from Vijayawada to Chennai Central and Train No. 02712 Chennai Central to Vijayawada stands cancelled. Similarly, Train No. 02763 from Tirupati to Secunderabad is diverted via Pakala, Dharmavaram, Gullapalyamu, Guntakal, Raichur and Sulehalli while Train No. 02764 from Secunderabad to Tirupati is diverted via Sulehalli, Raichur, Guntakal, Gullapalyamu, Dharmavaram and Pakala

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railway Vijayawada
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp