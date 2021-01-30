Avoid trespassing of railway tracks or face music, South Central Railway cautions public

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway, Vijayawada Division requested passengers and general public to be vigilant and patient at railway premises and level crossings. Crossing a closed level crossing is a punishable offence and extremely dangerous, it said.

In a press release, the SCR officials said signboards are placed at all level crossings for the convenience of the commuters and general public. Stop signals at railway crossings should be obeyed because trains are fast and heavy and cannot stop quickly. The officials advised people to check for trains even if the lights are not flashing. When the traffic ahead is stopped, people are asked to remain behind the stop line unless there is room for them to move safely.

They said if people have stopped for a train, they have to always check that another one is not approaching the crossing before you move. People should not drive onto a level crossing while a train is approaching, they emphasised.

The SCR officials clarified that a video in circulation showing a person dropping his two-wheeler along side of railway track at railway gate level crossing and escaped from being hit, but eventually, the train hit the two-wheeler, has not happened under the purview of SCR Vijayawada Division. Any violation of rules pertaining to railway level crossings will attract hefty penalties, they added.

Two trains cancelled due to platform work

Vijayawada: Due to platform work at Bitragunta station of 3rd line work on Gudur–Bitragunta section, two trains have been cancelled and two trains have been diverted on January 30 and February 1. According to a press release from SCR, Train No. 02711 from Vijayawada to Chennai Central and Train No. 02712 Chennai Central to Vijayawada stands cancelled. Similarly, Train No. 02763 from Tirupati to Secunderabad is diverted via Pakala, Dharmavaram, Gullapalyamu, Guntakal, Raichur and Sulehalli while Train No. 02764 from Secunderabad to Tirupati is diverted via Sulehalli, Raichur, Guntakal, Gullapalyamu, Dharmavaram and Pakala