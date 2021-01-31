Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s old age home a safe haven for homeless

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Moved by the plight of elderly persons deserted by their children, the employees of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have started an old age home at Rajiv Nagar in the city. The inmates of the old age home are provided food through the contributions made by the employees’ union. The officials of Urban Community Development (UCD) wing monitors the functioning of the home.

Many inmates here are those, who were found on the streets, and rescued by the civic body.

One among them is P Raja Ratnamma, a 60-year-old woman from Kakinada. Almost a decade ago, she was abandoned by her family. Since then, she roamed around the streets aimlessly. She lived on the pavements near Chitti Nagar. A few NGOs and philanthropists donated alms and fed her during the Covid-19 pandemic. “After examining my condition, the civic officials have shifted me to the old age home on January 3. Facilities for recreation have also been made at the home. I wish to stay here for the rest of my life,” she adds.

Like Raja Ratnamma, six more elderly persons are staying at the facility, which was launched in the first week of January. “Every family has its own problems. I have decided to live on my own as my children felt burdened to provide food and medical support to me,” rued K Srinivas Rao (70), who was rescued from Krishna Lanka. Rao said that he was happy to live with his ‘new friends’ and opined that the government should run more old age homes for the benefit of senior citizens.

In the past few decades, the tunnel near Chitti Nagar, pavements along Prakasam Barrage, Benz Circle, Railway Station and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) have been doubling up as ‘homes’ for the destitutes. Past midnight, the pavements in these localities turn ‘sleeping zones’ for the homeless causing much inconvenience to the pedestrians. Even though the municipal corporation has been running night shelters at Hanumanpet, Gandhi Nagar, Chitti Nagar and Patamata, the pavements have become favourite spots for the destitutes.

VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “Plans are afoot to construct two more additional floors in the old age home to accommodate at least 150 persons. Works in this regard are expected to be completed by this year-end. We are appealing to the residents to inform the VMC by dialling 0866-2422400 if they find any homeless person on roadside so they could be shifted to the old age home at Rajiv Nagar.”

A place destitutes call home

Initially, the VMC health team conducts medical check-up including Covid-19 and HIV tests before shifting the homeless to the old age home. Later, they are given a haircut, new clothes and food. In all, 37 beds are arranged at the home, besides facilities such as a kitchen, a dining room and a television set were also arranged at the old age home. The facility is being maintained with the contributions made by the employees. The VMC has decided not to take monetary support from the donors. Instead, they can donate essential commodities