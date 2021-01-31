STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation’s old age home a safe haven for homeless

One among them is P Raja Ratnamma, a 60-year-old woman from Kakinada.

Published: 31st January 2021 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Elderly persons watching TV at the old age home at Rajiv Nagar in Vijayawada I P Ravindra Babu

Elderly persons watching TV at the old age home at Rajiv Nagar in Vijayawada I P Ravindra Babu

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Moved by the plight of elderly persons deserted by their children, the employees of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have started an old age home at Rajiv Nagar in the city. The inmates of the old age home are provided food through the contributions made by the employees’ union. The officials of Urban Community Development (UCD) wing monitors the functioning of the home.
Many inmates here are those, who were found on the streets, and rescued by the civic body.

One among them is P Raja Ratnamma, a 60-year-old woman from Kakinada. Almost a decade ago, she was abandoned by her family. Since then, she roamed around the streets aimlessly. She lived on the pavements near Chitti Nagar. A few NGOs and philanthropists donated alms and fed her during the Covid-19 pandemic. “After examining my condition, the civic officials have shifted me to the old age home on January 3. Facilities for recreation have also been made at the home. I wish to stay here for the rest of my life,” she adds.

Like Raja Ratnamma, six more elderly persons are staying at the facility, which was launched in the first week of January. “Every family has its own problems. I have decided to live on my own as my children felt burdened to provide food and medical support to me,” rued K Srinivas Rao (70), who was rescued from Krishna Lanka. Rao said that he was happy to live with his ‘new friends’ and opined that the government should run more old age homes for the benefit of senior citizens.

In the past few decades, the tunnel near Chitti Nagar, pavements along Prakasam Barrage, Benz Circle, Railway Station and Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) have been doubling up as ‘homes’ for the destitutes. Past midnight, the pavements in these localities turn ‘sleeping zones’ for the homeless causing much inconvenience to the pedestrians. Even though the municipal corporation has been running night shelters at Hanumanpet, Gandhi Nagar, Chitti Nagar and Patamata, the pavements have become favourite spots for the destitutes.

VMC chief V Prasanna Venkatesh said, “Plans are afoot to construct two more additional floors in the old age home to accommodate at least 150 persons. Works in this regard are expected to be completed by this year-end. We are appealing to the residents to inform the VMC by dialling 0866-2422400 if they find any homeless person on roadside so they could be shifted to the old age home at Rajiv Nagar.”

A place destitutes call home
Initially, the VMC health team conducts medical check-up including Covid-19 and HIV tests before shifting the homeless to the old age home. Later, they are given a haircut, new clothes and food. In all, 37 beds are arranged at the home, besides facilities such as a kitchen, a dining room and a television set were also arranged at the old age home. The facility is being maintained with the contributions made by the employees. The VMC has decided not to take monetary support from the donors. Instead, they can donate essential commodities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp