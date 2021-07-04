South Central Railway registers best loading figures in first quarter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Freight loading in South Central Railway (SCR) has gained momentum during the first quarter of the current financial year of April-June. SCR has registered its best loading figures—on par with pre-Covid levels. Surpassing the target of 27.5 metric tonnes (MT) set by the Railway Board, the zone has recorded a freight loading of 28.6 MT in the period, which is 55 per cent more than 18.4 MT recorded in the corresponding period of 2020. This has been accompanied by a 58 per cent increase in freight revenue (Rs 2,468 crores) as well, a release said.

The traditional coal loading has picked up and returned to normalcy, and the zone registered coal loading of 14.3 MT in the first quarter, 83 per cent more than the previous year’s figures. The SCR has also achieved container loading of 0.49 MT in the current year, which is 88 per cent more than the figures in the corresponding period of the previous year, with cement loading of 7.8 MT.