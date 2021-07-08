STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada: Businesses set to reopen with 50% occupancy

In all, Vijayawada has around 800 hotels and restaurants. Members of hoteliers’ association have decided to resume their business from Thursday to cough up the losses incurred during the second wave.

Gym

Gyms in Vijayawada are set to reopen from July 8 (Representational Image | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Covid-19 relaxations given by the State government, restaurants, function halls and gymnasiums will resume operations with 50 per cent occupancy amid strict Covid-19 safety protocols in the city from Thursday. 

However, cinema theatres, which were also allowed to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy, continue to remain shut as there two major demands— enhancement of ticket price and waiving off taxes and electricity bills generated during the Covid-19-induced lockdown. 

