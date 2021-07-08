Vijayawada: Businesses set to reopen with 50% occupancy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Covid-19 relaxations given by the State government, restaurants, function halls and gymnasiums will resume operations with 50 per cent occupancy amid strict Covid-19 safety protocols in the city from Thursday.

However, cinema theatres, which were also allowed to reopen with 50 per cent occupancy, continue to remain shut as there two major demands— enhancement of ticket price and waiving off taxes and electricity bills generated during the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

In all, Vijayawada has around 800 hotels and restaurants. Members of hoteliers’ association have decided to resume their business from Thursday to cough up the losses incurred during the second wave. Many of the hoteliers on Wednesday started cleaning operations at their premises.