Vijayawada International Airport's new runway to be operational from July 15

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector J Nivas has directed officials to make all arrangements for the inauguration of the expanded runway at Vijayawada International Airport near Gannavaram on July 15. In a meeting held with officials of Airport Authority of India, revenue and other departments here on Wednesday, Nivas has directed the officials to implement the R&R package to those whose lands were acquired for expansion of the airport.

Measures should be taken to allocate the plots to the beneficiaries under R&R through the lottery system, besides improving basic amenities at the colonies, Nivas said. The total length of the runway is now 3,360 metres, while the width remains 45 metres.